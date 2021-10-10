Oxen Hits Market Cap of $40.97 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 43% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and $227,461.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,063.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.99 or 0.06457961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00326711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.04 or 0.01111507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00099899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.10 or 0.00505045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.00347629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.00326117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005205 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,565,448 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.