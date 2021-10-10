Oxen Trading 47.9% Higher Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $41.10 million and $132,930.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,960.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.35 or 0.06204985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00316678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.14 or 0.01063496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.00488310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00337612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00316478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,573,353 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

