Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

OXLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,335. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

