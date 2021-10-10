Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $941,879.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $139.59 million and $941,879.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,059,574 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.