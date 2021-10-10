PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00112702 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00704462 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

