PAC Protocol Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $92.44 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00015543 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001201 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005786 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,532,055,041 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

