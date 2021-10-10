PancakeSwap Price Down 2.1% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.94 or 0.00034116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.37 billion and $217.47 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00217711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 230,732,856 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

