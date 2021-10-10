Panda Yield One Day Volume Tops $1,973.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $32,901.73 and $1,973.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00225186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00098780 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

