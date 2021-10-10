Pangolin Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.75 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00130783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.58 or 1.00535567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.22 or 0.06273430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

