Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 193.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 207,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 56.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

