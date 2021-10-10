Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LON:PAG opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 578 ($7.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 556.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 520.10.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

