Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).
Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
LON:PAG opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 578 ($7.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 556.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 520.10.
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
