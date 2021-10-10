Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.95. 469,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,963. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.