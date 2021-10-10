ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $501.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,418.60 or 1.00086553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.97 or 0.00509239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004631 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.