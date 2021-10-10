Parkwood LLC Acquires 4,467 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

COUP opened at $223.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.