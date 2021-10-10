Parkwood LLC Acquires New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 304,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. Vale comprises approximately 0.8% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vale by 6,617.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vale by 111.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,883 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.57 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

