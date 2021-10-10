Parkwood LLC Buys 19,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

