Parkwood LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 773,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

