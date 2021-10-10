Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 24,870 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 448.7% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,242,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

