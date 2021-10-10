Parkwood LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

