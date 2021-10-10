Parkwood LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $194,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene stock opened at $363.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.48.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

