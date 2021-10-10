Parkwood LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 199.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

