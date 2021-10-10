Parkwood LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,487.00 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,513.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

