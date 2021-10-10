Parkwood LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $103.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

