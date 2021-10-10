Parkwood LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

