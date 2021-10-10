Parkwood LLC Purchases 3,186 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Datadog by 18.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 60.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,131 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 16.5% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 740.9% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 107,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,267,991 shares of company stock valued at $305,253,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

