Parkwood LLC Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $121,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $164.05 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

