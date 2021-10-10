Parkwood LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 170.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after buying an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,258,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,244,569 shares of company stock valued at $331,067,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

