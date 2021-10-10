Parkwood LLC Sells 17,277 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

