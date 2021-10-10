Parkwood LLC Sells 30,349 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,349 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

