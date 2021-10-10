Parkwood LLC Takes Position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.96% of Horizon Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Horizon Global Co. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $25,400.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

