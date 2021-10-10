Parkwood LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 0.8% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.95.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

