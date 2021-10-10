PARSIQ Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $61.99 million and $738,960.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00535057 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.45 or 0.01133923 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.