Particl (PART) Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Particl has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $14,344.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00340281 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,616,846 coins and its circulating supply is 11,592,320 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

