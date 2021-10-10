PayBX (AXPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00217265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00098174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

