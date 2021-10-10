Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Paycom Software worth $178,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $505.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 174.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $521.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.00.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,675. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

