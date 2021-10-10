PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $260.06. 4,095,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,370. The stock has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.59 and a 200-day moving average of $271.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

