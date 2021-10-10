Paytomat 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $27,830.25 and $4.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,156.29 or 1.00117446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.26 or 0.06411610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003432 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars.

