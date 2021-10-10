Peet DeFi (old) Price Up 1,331.9% Over Last Week (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded 1,331.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00130783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.58 or 1.00535567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.22 or 0.06273430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

