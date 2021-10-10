Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.48% of Peloton Interactive worth $2,768,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

