Pendle One Day Volume Hits $1.79 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

