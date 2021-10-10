Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,157 shares of company stock worth $14,118,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $255.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 593.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average is $269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.