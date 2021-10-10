Peony (PNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $45,972.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Peony has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $45,972.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 35,021,899 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

