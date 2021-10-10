Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $128.54 or 0.00229699 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $20,265.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00214825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00096265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.