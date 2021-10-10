PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,326,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,863 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of PepsiCo worth $1,974,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $156.03 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

