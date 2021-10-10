Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,297 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 65,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Performance Food Group worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 164.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

