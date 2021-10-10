Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEYUF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

