Phala Network Market Capitalization Achieves $221.88 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $221.88 million and approximately $26.70 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00216890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097872 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

