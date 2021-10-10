Phantasma Energy Trading Down 18.5% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $8,536.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00134945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.01 or 0.99938713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.55 or 0.06387933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,907,530 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

