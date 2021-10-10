Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $67.39 million and approximately $985,371.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,866.68 or 0.99832121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005415 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001816 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.55 or 0.00490613 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

