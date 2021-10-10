Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 33,271 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Mercury Systems worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

